The industrial training fund ( ITF) has said it is set to acquire machinery for the mass production of the ITF mobile phone.

Advertisements





In a statement issued yesterday in Jos, Plateau State, signed by the director of public affairs, Mrs. Suleyol Fred Chagu, the fund said its director general, Sir Joseph Ari, in a bid to commence the mass production and launch of the moblie phone into the market, has initiated processes for the procurement and installation of a production line specially dedicated for that purpose at the ITF model skills training centre (MSTC), Abuja.

Ari was quoted as saying this when he received the leadership of the two in-house unions of ITF; Senior staff association of statutory corporations and government owned companies (SSACGOC) and the amalgamated union public corporations, civil service technical and recreational employees (AUPCTRE), who paid him a congratulatory visit on the success of producing a mobile phone yesterday in Jos.

According to him, since the symbolic presentation of the ITF mobile phone to president Muhammadu Buhari, the ITF has been inundated with requests for partnership from corporate entities within the country.

He said he had directed the director of technical and vocational skills training department of the fund who is also the zonal director of the ITF MSTC to get all the immediate machines to enable the ITF set up the production line.

Advertisements

The director-general said the main thing about the product was that it was a home-grown product, and lend credence to the fact that “we too can do it in Nigeria”.

ADVERTISEMENT

He expressed appreciation to the staff of the Fund for identifying and supporting the Management, saying, “every leader should have a strategic vision with followers that will key into the leader’s vision, which he said had happened in the ITF.