The Industrial Training Fund (ITF) has signed an agreement with the United Kingdom’s Skills for Prosperity – Nigeria (S4P-N) programme to promote and institutionalise the fund’s intervention programmes to become flagship programmes for the national apprenticeship training system (NATS).

A statement issued by Mrs. Suleyol Fred Chagu, director, public affairs department said the skills for prosperity-Nigeria programme, which is a two-year UK Aid funded programme, would equip youths and vulnerable groups with skills that offer them a more attractive pathway into employment and meet employers’ needs for a more skilled workforce.

The statement added that the director-general of the ITF, Sir Joseph Ari, while speaking at the event, said the S4P-N Approach is also implemented across nine fast growing economise which include Brazil, South Africa and Kenya.

According to him, it will build an industry-led National Apprenticeship and Training System (NATS) that is linked with mainstream education by enabling a pathway to career oriented learning that offers youths not in employment, education or training a new opportunity to skill-up and participate gainfully in the national and global economy.

Sir Ari also disclosed that “the ITF, given its mandate, is best suited and has willingly agreed to act as strategic owner of this National Apprenticeship and Training System. We will work alongside the Skills for Prosperity-Nigeria team to institutionalise a formal system that can meet enterprise workforce needs.”