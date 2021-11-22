The industrial training fund(ITF) and the Organised Private Sector (OPS) have described the need to strengthen human capital development for corporate, social and human resource practices.

This, ITF said, was to ensure they learn the imperatives to develop and re-skill in the new normal.

ITF gave the assertion at the 15th stakeholders interactive forum held in ITF Area office in Lagos with the theme “Skilling and Re-skilling in the New Normal: Imperatives for Learning and Development in Corporate Organisation.’

Speaking, director-general and chief executive of the Industrial Training Fund (ITF), Sir Joseph Ari, said the event demonstrates keen interest for the industrial training fund, particularly the human capital development in general, adding that, ITF organises regular interactive fora with stakeholders as a veritable means of effectively communicating with them on its services, strategies and renewed mandate.

He said these fora presents avenue to receive objective and frank feedback from clients about its performance in the field, while stating that, the mechanism had over the years helped in shaping policies and strategic direction at the Industrial training fund.

While commending the invaluable contributions of esteemed clients for their support, understanding and cooperation, Ari said: “through their partnerships, the Area office has achieved it’s various targets and key result areas to win merit awards as a flagship strategic business unit in the fund.”

The director-general applauded the efforts of the organised private sector, public sector, bureaucrats, captains of industry and academia for demonstrating keen interest in support of the ITF and human resource development.

On his part, area manager, ITF Lagos Office, Mr. Ogbonna Simon, said the remarkable success recorded in the area office in 2021 was as a result of the unflinching support, co-operation and patronage while he stated that this will ensure a continuous harmonious relationship with the Industrial Training Fund.

This, he emphasised, would reinvigorate the beliefs in continuous human capital development in corporate organisation to support human resources development which is the core mandate of the ITF.