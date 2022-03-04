Chelsea’s Supporters’ Trust thanked Roman Abramovich for the “unparalleled success” under his ownership on Thursday after the Russian billionaire put the club up for sale following Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.

Abramovich has not been named on a growing British sanctions list targeting Russian banks, businesses and pro-Kremlin tycoons.

But the 55-year-old’s concern about potential seizing of assets is understood to have sparked his move to off-load the Blues.

Abramovich has pledged to donate the “net proceeds” of the sale of the club to be donated to victims of the war.

ADVERTISEMENT

Since his takeover in 2003, Chelsea’s fortunes on the field have been transformed.

The London club have won 19 major trophies in that time, including five Premier League titles and two Champions Leagues.

“The CST would like to express our gratitude to Mr Abramovich for his affection, passion and dedication towards Chelsea FC,” the Chelsea Supporters’ Trust (CST) said in a statement.

“His support has brought us unparalleled success during his tenure. Chelsea supporters will never forget all he has done for our club. Thank you, Mr Abramovich.”

ADVERTISEMENT

According to reports, Abramovich is still holding out for a bid in the region of £3 billion ($4 billion) for the club he bought for £140 million.

However, he has also vowed not to call in loans exceeding £1.5 billion owed to him by Chelsea.

The supporters also took to their social media accounts to express their feelings after the decision by the Russian to sell the London club.

Thankyou sir Roman Abramovich … you brought Chelsea out of rags and into riches… got Chelsea when we were nothing to right now being mentioned among the most prolific football clubs in the world … it’s worse than a heartbreak#

Thomas Tuchel admitted he cannot imagine life without Roman Abramovich after the Russian billionaire’s stunning decision to put Chelsea up for sale.

“It’s a bit too early to speak, because I can only think about Chelsea with Roman Abramovich. So it’s very hard for me. It hasn’t sunk in yet that this is going to stop. It’s a massive change of course,” Tuchel said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Asked if the bombshell announcement had rocked his players given their creaky display for long periods against second tier Luton, Tuchel said: “They have internet connections, they watch TV so of course they know, they get messages. But still we focused on the preparation only on sports.

“And maybe some players are more affected, some less, but in the end we managed to focus, grow into this game and find the key to win it.”