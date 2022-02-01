Ever since the good news of 33-year-old Rihanna’s pregnancy hit the blogosphere, fans of the international star have started speculating her baby’s gender.

The pictures of Rihanna with a baby bump filtered into the internet on Monday, proving that she is expecting her first child with boyfriend, Rakim Athelaston Mayers a.k.a A$AP Rocky.

Adorned in a pink puffer jacket and jeans, fans have now begun to speculate that she would likely give birth to a baby girl because of the colour of her wear.

A tweep @latigress9 said; “Why do I feel like the pink coat indicates that she’s having a mini her, just tell us you’re having a girl Riri”

@callmequam said; “Rihanna wore that pink on purpose. she’s having a girl.”

@JustBeVibing said; “Rihanna told us she having a girl without telling us. Peep the pink.”

@Rahnierich said; “I bet money Rihanna is having a girl.”

@MissAfroMinga said; “Rihanna was wearing a pink coat. I bet she’s having a girl.”

Meanwhile, Marvin Records CEO, Don Jazzy, who has always shown that he has a crush on Riri, and wished she gets married to him, reacted to the pregnancy news in a way that showed that he has given up on his dreams.

Jazzy had gave up on any possible relationship with the Fenty boss when the news of her dating American rapper A$AP Rocky went viral on social media in 2020.

In a tweet on December 21, 2020, Don Jazzy said he needed a new bae because it was evident the ‘Umbrella’ singer will get pregnant soon.

“I really need a new bae. Cos e don sure says Rihanna go get belle ASAP,” he tweeted.