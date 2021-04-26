A versatile Nigeria act, Mr.Bright Asemota, aka King OC has said it is career suicide for artists to exits record labels prematurely.

King OC who said entertainment has been his passion frowned at the situation where artists terminate contracts with labels after hitting the limelight.

He said “it is not just wickedness, but, ‘Career Suicide’ for artists to exist record labels prematurely”.

King OC who is the Chief Executive Officer, Huddersfield Group stated this recently in an interview.

He further disclosed that his record label King OC Music will unveil their first sets of artists soon.

King OC who hails from Edo state is an actor, singer, record label owner and businessman.

When asked how he hopes to combine these professions, he said: “Well entertainment aspect is what I have passion for. I don’t see it as a hard job for me.”

Speaking further on his acting career, the multi-talented act said “Well I started acting since I was young. Like I said I just have passion for it. But has never put in all of me. It’s just what I do for fun”.