The Emir of Ilorin and chairman, Kwara State Council of Traditional Rulers, Alhaji Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari, has described the demise of the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi III, as a end of an era and colossal loss to traditional institution in the country.

Sulu-Gambari noted that the 52-year reign of Oba Adeyemi III witnessed tremendous display of royalty, excellence, peaceful and harmony among inhabitants of Oyo town and Oyo State in general.

“Oba Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi’s death marks the end of another era, the world will surely miss the exit of a bridge-builder,” the Emir said in a condolence message by his spokesman, Malam Abdulazeez Arowona.

The frontline monarch noted that the late Oba Adeyemi III used his long reign to foster unity among the Yoruba race.

He commiserated with the immediate and extended families of the late paramount ruler, the Oyo-In-Council, government and good people of Oyo State over the demise of Oba Adeyemi III.