Rivers State governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has said it was hypocritical for President Muhammadu Buhari to sign the heavily padded and unimplementable 2022 budget passed by the National Assembly, but declined assent to the Electoral Act (Amendment) Bill, 2021.

He said the speed at which the President signed the 2022 budget which he had described as unimplementable was curious and smacks of insensitive to the plight of ordinary Nigerians.

Wike spoke when he paid a New Year visit to the Enugu State Governor, Rt. Hon. Lawrence Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi in his home town, Orba in Udenu local government area of Enugu State.

The governor said: “Look at Mr. President the other day while he was signing the budget, he said the budget is unimplementable. But he went on and signed what is unimplementable.

ADVERTISEMENT

“A budget that will determine the state of the economy, the progress of this nation, and the President knew this thing can’t work and he signed it. Then the Electoral Act, he said he will not sign it because direct primaries is too expensive.

“What concern me with party primaries. What concerns the poor people with party primaries? The one that concerns poor man, business man, how to grow the economy, you signed it, knowing too well that it will not work.”

Wike, who opined that the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led federal government has failed Nigeria, urged the people of Enugu to speak out against the poor governance the country is experiencing.

The governor further advised them to join forces with well meaning Nigerians to salvage the country.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said: “You must join the rest of Nigerians. Nigeria is dying. Will you be here to see Nigeria die? Is it the kind of Nigeria that people like Nnamdi Azikiwe fought for?

“A Nigeria that when you wake up, what you will hear is 20 people have died, 42 people have been kidnapped, 100 people have been abducted. Everyday death, death.”

Wike stated that he was in Enugu to felicitate with Governor Ugwuanyi before the commencement of work in the new year in view of his brotherly love towards him.

The governor described Governor Ugwuanyi as one of the shinning light of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP and admonished him to continue to remain firm, courageous and supportive of the PDP.

Wike who was conferred with a honorary traditional chieftaincy title of Aguneche Ibe of Enugu State by the Chairman, Enugu State Council of Tradition Rulers, Ambassador Lawrence Agubuzo.

He also urged the people of Enugu State to continue to stand by the governor to enable him deliver democratic dividends to them.

ADVERTISEMENT

In his remarks, Enugu State Governor, Rt. Hon. Lawrence Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi said Governor Wike has distinguished himself as a bold and courageous leader, noting that he is proud of his leadership.

Governor Ugwuanyi described the visit as the signpost of the deepening relationship between the two states and commended the Enugu State Council of Traditional Rulers for conferring Governor Wike with a chieftaincy title.

“Last year, I was in Rivers State on two occasions, on the Governor’s invitation to commission two major road projects. On each occasion. I left Rivers State with strong, positive impression of your commitment to project conception and quick delivery.

“You have distinguished yourself as a visionary, bold and audacious leader, even when you have inspired trust and confidence in our democracy. You have fought for our great party, PDP, and have given voice for the voiceless. You have been a defender of the defenceless.”

“This fraternal visit symbolizes the deepening of the fellowship between the government and good people of the Treasure Base of the Nation and of course Eungu State.

“I am glad that the Enugu State Traditional Rulers Council under the leadership of the Chairman, Ambassador Lawrence Agubuzo deemed it fit to confer on you the Chieftaincy title of “Aguneche Ibe

of Enugu State as a testament to your sterling leadership quality”