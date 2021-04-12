BY BODE GBADEBO, Abuja

A two-time member of the National Assembly, Senator Dino Melaye, has appealed to members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the South-West to sheath their swords and unite for the success of the party, saying it was out of place to fight one another when the party is on the opposition side.

Melaye, who is the chairman of the PDO screening committee in the ongoing South-West zonal congress, spoke on Sunday ahead of the screening of contestants for the party’s zonal executive committee.

“People who are in power can have the luxury of infighting, but it’s grossly irresponsible that a party that is not in power is fighting internally when we are supposed to be fighting externally.

“We don’t have power in the whole of South-west, it’s 1/6. By any arithmetic standard, that’s F9.

“I think what should actually concern us is the success of our party in this zone, and South-West is extremely strategic to Nigeria. So, we cannot afford an internal crisis that will jeopardise our national assignment.

“Everyone of us know where Nigeria is now and there can’t be PDP at the centre without the South-West. So, I want to appeal to all of us that we make this exercise very peaceful. Let’s be sacrificious and above all, let’s have the fear of God,” Melaye told the party contestants.

He noted that the screening committee under his leadership would not be partial or patronise anyone, assuring that, “we are just going to do justice. I mean 100% justice.”

Melaye, therefore, charged all party members in the zone to only do things that will promote the PDP and as well forgive one another in order for the party to regain power in the region.