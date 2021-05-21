The chairman of the LEADERSHIP Media Group, publishers of LEADERSHIP newspaper titles, Mrs Zainab Nda-Isaiah, has said that it is a collective desire to ensure the legacies of her late husband and founding chairman of LEADERSHIP Group, Mr Sam Nda-Isaiah, and other Nigerian media icons are sustained after their demise.

She said it was not only enough for the legacies and what the media leaders stood for to live on but to also be consolidated for a better society and Nigeria at large for generations unborn.

Mrs Nda-Isaiah spoke on Friday while giving a vote of thanks at An Afternoon of Tributes to celebrate the life and times of nine media leaders, who passed on in the last year, held at Muson Centre, Onikan, Lagos.

The event themed, ‘Honouring the Departed, Inspiring the Living’, was attended by vice president Yemi Osinbajo; Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu; Aremo Segun Osoba, and top media executives including the Editor-in-Chief of LEADERSHIP Media Group, Mr. Azu Ishiekwene.

It was jointly organised by the Newspaper Proprietors Association of Nigeria (NPAN), Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE), Broadcasting Organisation of Nigeria (BON) and the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ).

Mrs Nda-Isaiah said: “A day like this brings mixed feelings, you are full of joy and sadness, because of what we are celebrating. How do you celebrate someone who has died just recently, but it’s a testament to their legacies that it’s not yet a year, yet they are being celebrated.

“On behalf of all the families of the nine people that have been honoured here today, I will like to speak for myself and on behalf of every one, that it is our great desire that their legacies will live on and that every thing that they stood for will not only be remembered but they will be built upon to create a greater community and a better Nigeria not just for ourselves but for our children and children’s children.”

Departed media leaders honoured alongside the late Sam Nda-Isaiah included Alh. Lateef Jakande, Alh. Ismaila Isa Funtua, Chief Gbolabo Ogunsanwo, Mr. Bisi Lawrence, Malam Wada Maida, Mr. Eddie Aderinokun, Mr. Ben Egbuna and Prince Tony Momoh.