By ADEBIYI ADEDAPO |

The 9th House of Representatives in its legislative agenda recognised sustained economic growth as a key factor to effectively address other national problems such as rising inequality, insecurity and conflict.

The House in the document indicated that Nigeria has a particularly pronounced youth bulge of 70 percent of the nation’s over 180 million estimated population under the age of 30. Suffice it to say that if manufacturing and trade were encouraged befitting jobs would be created for the teeming unemployed youth.

Therefore, the House assumed a moral obligation to build an economy that is sufficiently robust to provide these young people with jobs that pay a living through MSME participation.

Despite this laudable dream, It’s almost two years down the line and nothing specifically has been initiated towards achieving this feat. But rather than criticise our lawmakers for not being creative enough to promote commerce, let me refer the parliament to the aspiration of the Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA).

Established in 1960, NACCIMA is the umbrella body of all affiliate chambers in the country. However, these affiliate chambers in exemption of the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) and Abuja Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ACCI) are struggling to find their feet.

This is largely because there is no legislation to strengthen the activities of the chambers and their membership and operations remain voluntary.

The president of ACCI, Dr Al-Mujtaba Abubakar, recently hinted that the country would promote commerce if the federal government incorporates the chambers of commerce and industry along in policy formulation to attend to a wider coverage of MSMEs.

It is high time our legislators looked towards this progressive direction, it is not just enough to list ease of doing business and sustaining the economy on the legislative agenda, actions must tilt towards achieving same.