Ebonyi State governor, Dave Umahi, has said calls for the Igbo presidency in 2023 are too early and distracting.

He stated this to State House correspondents after meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa.

He also expressed the hope that someone with a “good heart” like President Buhari will emerge as his replacement in 2023.

According to him, “Well, for me, I’m very much entrenched in completing my projects. And I will look into politics when my tenure is remaining one year, which is from May 29, 2022. And I think it is the same thing with other governors of South East and by extension, governors of APC.

“My position about what you ask is that our people that are in those political parties are making the efforts in selling the need for South East to produce the next president. But I think both the governors and Mr. President should not be distracted, when the elections are done and won, the next thing should be governance. But in this country, the moment the election is completed, the next one starts and is the masses that are being cheated.

“So those whose job is politics and who are not in an elected position, or the appointed position has all the time and the opportunity to do this conversing. And I think that they are doing it very well. But I continue to say that power rest in the hands of God. And we pray that God will also give us the next president who has a good heart, like President Buhari for the good of this country.

“We need God’s anointing for our own anointed president for the interest and unity of this country.”

The governor also said fear was behind residents’ continuous adherence to the sit-at-home order by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) despite the suspension.

He also warned that if not tackled the economy of the region will be the worst hit.

He also disclosed that President Buhari is set to commission over 20 projects comprising roads, medical centres, malls, bridges among others come November 2021 in the state.

He also said that the leaders of the zone in collaboration with Ohanaeze Ndigbo are working together on the grievances of the youths of the area who protested against marginalisation with a view to presenting it to the president.

On the position of Ebubeagu in South East, he said: “Talking on Ebubeagu position, it’s quite formidable and doing a great job in synergy with all the security agencies.

And if you read through the newspapers, you see a lot of exploits that are being done in the South East. It is quite tasking, security-wise, and we are tackling it.”

Speaking on efforts to bring to fruition the pledge made to the youths of the region protesting marginalisation and the six months grace to present a common position to the president, Umahi said: “In terms of the issue of youth protest and asking South East youths to give the leaders six months, yes, well, we are on that matter. We have met with Ohanaeze and Igbo leaders and they have set up different committees to articulate the goal. We also as leaders, we want to hear from the masses and hear from those in political offices and appointive offices and, the civil service both at the federal and states , the areas of marginalisation.