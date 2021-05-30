Nigerian junior Table Tennis sensation, Usman Ishola Okanlawon, Friday made history in faraway Tunis, capital of Tunisia when he became the first African in history to win a silver medal in the ITTF WTT Youth Star contender series.

No African player has ever gone beyond the round of 16 in a WTT World Youth Star contender series but Okanlawon broke the jinx thus becoming the first African U15 player to emerge second in the World Youth contender series and first overall in Africa in the U15 category.

In a pulsating final at the salle multisiciplanaire de Rades in Tunis, Russian, Ilia Koniukhov defeated Usman Okanlawon (11-8, 11-8, 11-9) to win the series.

Speaking to the press after his podium performance an elated Okanlawon thanked his sponsors, Honourable Ahmed Khamisu, Aqua Gardens and Amazon Kayak for their support over the months promising to always remain focused.

The current ITTF World Hope Table Tennis champion also thanked his mentor and former Nigerian international, Dapo Akiode, CEO, Hoffnung Sports Foundation for the encouragement and kits sponsorship and the entire Nigeria Table Tennis family ably led by Engineer Ishaku Tikon.