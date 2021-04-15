By Our Correspondent

Being a first-generation American has unique struggles, and most people don’t know what the experience is like.

This is especially true for a child growing up in this position in New York City. Ivan Pacheco had to learn the ropes when he was a child in order to reach the level of success he has as an adult.

Ivan had a loving immigrant family growing up. He was raised by a single mother and grandma. He had father figures come in and out of his life, but nothing really stuck. “I feel like I learned so much from being surrounded by these powerful women,” Pacheco said.

“Although I missed having a father growing up, I wouldn’t change my upbringing for the world.” Pacheco always says that he started out from nothing. His first business was selling mixtapes out of his car from barbershop to barbershop.

“I made this business just by using my $500 tax refund. I knew I wanted to provide for myself, but I just wasn’t sure how to do it.”

In three years, he was able to flip this business into three storefronts.

“I think that growing up as a first-generation citizen of this country really gave me the grit and determination I needed to survive. I saw how hard my mom worked and knew that nothing would ever be presented to me on a silver platter. I had to earn it,” he added.

Since then, Ivan has started a multitude of successful companies including DCX Academy, Sply & Dmnd clothing line, as well as flair dapp which is the first decentralised talent competition app build on blockchain smart contract where participants fight for the most votes for a chance to win actual crypto.

His success is a testimony that your past only determines your future if you let it.

Pacheco wants to show others that it’s still possible to thrive, if you’re willing to work hard for what you want.