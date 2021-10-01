The Katsina State Police Command has arrested a kidnap kingpin, Surajo Mamman alias Kutika, who confessed to having been involved in banditry and kidnapping syndicate for about 15 years.

According to the 50-year-old Mamman, he has lost count of the number of innocent people he killed and abducted for ransom throughout the period until his arrest recently.

Speaking with journalists during an interview at the police headquarters in Katsina, the suspect further explained: “I belong to a kidnapping gang under the leadership of Sani Muhidinge. We have over 200 members with at least 150 AK-47 rifles. I have lost count of the number of people we have kidnapped and killed but I am seeking Allah’s forgiveness.”

While parading the suspect alongside other suspects, the Command’s spokesman, Gambo Isah, said the police are making efforts to also arrest Mamman’s accomplices.