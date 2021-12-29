Edo State Governor Godwin Obaseki has said he had forgiven the All Progressives Congress (APC) youth leader in the state, Tony Adun also known as Tony Kabaka,.

Obaseki spoke yesterday when he addressed People’s Democratic Party (PDP) leaders in Oredo local government area.

The governor reacted to comments trailing his Christmas gifts of a cow and bags of rice to Kabaka who recently begged him for forgiveness.

The governor said he had heard a lot of comments on his gesture.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said, “I read some people who said they are my supporters and I felt bad. I say they are not my supporters,” stressing that Christmas is the celebration of Christ, the basis of Christianity and the religion.

Obaseki noted that politicians are human beings and must be humble and demonstrate the humanity in them.

He asked, “If a grandfather can come out in the social media to beg for forgiveness, go to church and beg for forgiveness, who am I not to forgive the person. I am a mere mortal. I am governor today because of God, so if I now play god, I am not sure God will forgive me.”

The governor said he remained magnanimous in victory and vowed to bring everyone together irrespective of their political and religious inclination.

ADVERTISEMENT