Former Super Eagles forward, Odion Ighalo has revealed that he has fulfilled is childhood dream of playing for Premier League giants Manchester United.

The former Watford striker is on loan from Chinese side Shanghai Shenhua,

which is set to end on January 31st after a year at Old Trafford.

With the arrival of Edinson Cavani in the summer, it is unlikely United will extend Ighalo’s stay. But if he leaves at the end of the month, the 31-year-old said he would have fulfilled his dream of playing for the team he supported as a boy in Lagos.

“I never believed I’d play for United,” he said. “Where I come from, we fight because of United games.

“We quarrel. We argue. When my team hasn’t done well, I’ve cried. I grew my love for United since I was young and I’m the happiest man on Earth for my dream to come true. I’ve fulfilled my dream to play for Man United ” Ighalo told ESPN.

Ighalo is waiting before making a decision on his next move but has said he would “love” the opportunity to play in the Major League Soccer (MLS) the league is doing well and if the opportunity arises then I’d grab it with two hands.”

“Today, I’m in Manchester but at the end of the month I don’t know where I’m going to be,” If it’s possible I’d like to stay here but if not I have to go.

“I have options. I wait for my agent. He is doing his job and I’m doing mine. At the end of the month, we have to decide what is best and we’ll take it. If it’s possible I’d like to play in MLS but I have to wait to see if it’s possible.”