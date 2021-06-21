Former world boxing champion, Deontay Wilder, has disclosed that he has traced his roots to Edo State, Nigeria.

In a viral video on Youtube, Wilder said he would like to go back home to learn about his culture.

The United States professional boxer said, “I want to go back and learn more about my culture and information with things about me. Once I’m done with what I’m doing, I’m going back to see my tribe, Edo.

“I want to see my culture and my ancestors and learn a lot of things. We all have lots of things that we are connected to that we know nothing about. I’ll love to go there and do research about my roots and my tribe.”

Wilder, who adopted the moniker “Bronze Bomber”, enjoyed a five-year reign as the WBC heavyweight champion between 2015 and 2020, losing his strap in a bout with Tyson Fury in February 2020.

It is not immediately clear if Wilder’s realisation of his roots informed his moniker, “Bronze Bomber.”