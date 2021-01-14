ADVERTISEMENT

By Royal Ibeh,

Having struggled with infertility for almost six years and overcame it with IVF, Mrs Samaila Nankling, a 33 year old woman, has called on couple who are struggling with infertility to embrace IVF.

Nankling who made the call at Dr Abayomi Ajayi’s programme, ‘Our IVF success story: my journey to motherhood’, said before going for IVF, a lot of people discouraged her.

“A lot of people told me that IVF babies are not normal because of the technology, but when I went through the process, I discovered that the process is not painful, my babies are normal and there is nothing to be afraid of. The process was smooth and I thank God that with just one cycle, I got pregnant and gave birth to a set of triplet,” says Nankling.

Mrs Nankling, while narrating her six years of struggle, said, “I have been going from one hospital to another, all in a bid to conceive. At a point, I was depressed because time was ticking. As God would have it, a friend of mine introduced me to Nordica Fertility Centre. When we got there, I was counselled and thereafter, commenced treatment. With just one cycle, God answered my prayer. I now have three bouncing baby boys. I cannot express the joy I feel whenever I carry my babies; my bundle of joy, there is nothing compared to that feeling.”

She however advised couple who are struggling with infertility to go for IVF. She said, “A lot of people will discourage you not to go for IVF, just the way they tried to discourage me. Do not listen to them. I am a testimony. People are shy to say they did IVF, but I am proud to say it because through IVF, I am now a happy, fulfilled woman. So, don’t allow anybody to discourage you, do what is right, if carrying your bundle of joy will make you happy, then do it.

“Some people believe everything is all about prayer, especially my people, they fail to understand that prayer without work is dead. They don’t see IVF as something that is possible and they believe that IVF babies are not real babies, but these are all lies. I can boldly tell you that IVF is the best treatment for couple battling with infertility.”

As for couple who have had failed cycles and are discouraged, Mrs Nankling advised them not to give up but keep praying to God and put in more efforts until they succeed. “You are the one that knows your pain, you are the one that knows your struggles. People closer to you will mock you. So do what pleases you and stop listening to what people are saying. Stand up and make a decision today and keep trying. Pray to God to help you succeed. Maybe you have been trying and keep failing, but I encourage you to keep trying,” she adds.

In the same vein, the managing director, Nordica Fertility Centre, Dr. Abayomi Ajayi said, “Infertility is a phase in life, just like everything comes and go. Your experience with infertility is going to be a season, you are going to overcome it and then you are going to have your babies. One of the things you must know is that how you manage this period matters a lot, because infertility is one of the difficult things you would have to go through as it can affect you both mentally and emotionally.

“Let me assure you that you are not alone. To start with, you need to choose the right people to talk to and the right clinic. It is not every doctor that can guide you through this episode. The most important thing in this journey to carrying your bundle of joy is the knowledge that you have. IVF is a peculiar treatment, so, it is good to be knowledgeable about the journey you are about to embark on.”

Ajayi however commended Mrs Nankling for sharing her success story with the world.

“Sharing success stories can help prevent quackery in the industry because when people come out to share their IVF success story, it will not only direct people to the right place, but also help tackle the high rate of infertility in Nigeria,” he added.