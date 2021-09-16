An expert In Vitro Fertilisation (IVF) and the head of Assisted Reproductive Technology ALPS Hospitals and Diagnostics Centre in Jos, Plateau State Dr Kenneth Egwuda has advised couples to take the advantage of innovation and advance in science to make their family happy.

Egwuda who is also a consultant gynaecologist as well as an IVF Specialist, Minimal Access Surgeon in an interview with LEADERSHIP said since he pioneered IVF treatment in the state and the Northern sub-region, infertility rate among couples has greatly reduced due to treatment and other form of awareness.

According to him, IVF is a technology that enables gynecologists or scientists to treat the infertile couple whereby eggs gotten from the woman and the sperm from the man are fertilized outside in the test tube.

“After fertilization and the baby is formed within three to five days, the baby is transferred to the mother’s womb and she is able to achieve pregnancy.”

The IVF specialist also disclosed that there are so many factors that could hinder a woman from becoming pregnant through conventional process of meeting with a man stressing that this include old age, where the woman has passed the period of egg production, low sperm count or no sperm at all in a man.

He added that infertility in a man or woman as a result of disease condition, among other things. These are some of the reasons why IVF is necessary. With respect to its societal acceptance, it has to do with some socio-cultural or ethno-religious factor.

“Some people think that science is trying to contradict some natural things, but my advice is that they should consider that it is rather God trying to help mankind through the advent of science.

Reacting on a lecture he delivered titled “Evolution 02: The future of medical science and the role of the players” at the University of Jos, Egwuda said the lecture was about advancing health matters in the country so that it could commensurate with that of other foreign national.