Ibidunni Ighodalo Foundation (IIF) yesterday announced that it would commence the second cycle of Project 40at40, an initiative that gives 40 couples grants for in-vitro fertilisation (IVF).

The chairperson of the foundation, pastor Ituah Ighodalo who disclosed this at the head office of IIF in Ikoyi, Lagos State, said the project is in keeping with the wishes of his late wife, Ibidunni, who was the founder of the project.

The foundation established in 2016 to give couples in-waiting the chance to become parents through assisted reproduction, IVF, and other fertility treatments which resulted in many years of interventions for struggling parents.

This year’s edition will kick-off with registration on the foundation’s portal from July 19-31, 2021. In collaboration with renowned fertility medical partners, IVF treatments have been administered to beneficiaries of the first cycle, resulting in a number of couples currently undergoing their gestation period.

Pastor Ighodalo stated that the success of the first cycle was made possible by the generous donations and support of well-meaning people, corporations and partners. He also made a call for continued support and donations from all and sundry, to enable the foundation carry out this laudable project.

Assisted reproduction, IVF and other fertility treatments cost in the range of N6.5 million, and not many people have the funds to carry out these procedures, which can sometimes require two to three cycles to achieve success.

The executive secretary of the foundation, Adedayo Richards, added that “Even though not every treatment will result in conception, we are excited with the progress made so far from the first cycle and we are looking forward to working with more couples through their journey to becoming parents.”

She said the foundation is totally commitment to keeping hope alive, and helping struggling families ease their way into parenthood. Couples needing this intervention can visit the foundation’s website to apply, she added.