BY CHIMA AKWAJA |

In commemoration of International Women’s Day, 9mobile, has felicitated with women in the country and emphasised the need to promote equal opportunities for them in society.

Sharing his thoughts on the immense contribution of women to society, 9mobile’s executive director, regulatory and corporate affairs, Abdulrahman Ado, highlighted the importance of celebrating equality for women from the stay-at-home mom to the business leader in corporate boardrooms.

Abdulrahman Ado said, “International Women’s Day is significant and helps us celebrate women’s achievements in politics, sports, religion, business, and indeed, every area of endeavour. Women in all spheres of life are excelling across the globe and achieving new heights than ever. As men and leaders, we must call out gender bias and inequality and help to create a more inclusive and balanced world.”

Ado stated further that “At 9mobile, we create an environment that ensures that every person thrives regardless of gender. We believe in the advantage that derives from harnessing all perspectives and leveraging the unique power of diversity in our decision-making process.”

International Women’s Day is a global day set aside to celebrate the social, economic, cultural, and political achievements of women.

provides an avenue to call for authentic affirmative action towards improved gender inclusivity and parity.

This year’s theme, #ChoosetoChallenge, is challenging women and men alike to take meaningful action to forge a gender-equal world, raise awareness against biases, question stereotypes and help develop an inclusive world. A challenged world is an alert world, and from challenge comes change.