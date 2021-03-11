BY ADENIYI ADUNOLA, Lagos

As the world joined to celebrate women for their invaluable contribution to the society, economy and every aspect of life on Monday, 360 Digital Agency, Beyond Perception, has seen a gap distance between the privileges enjoyed by men and women all over the world which it said women are many times denied of well-deserved privileges on the account of being of the feminine gender.

In order to correct this wrong, the agency said there’s ever pressing need to have discussions around the true place of women in business and society, and act thoughtfully on the subject of gender disparity and women empowerment.

With this in mind, Beyond Perception will on Friday 12th March, 2021 host a conversation with wand for women in commission ratings this year’s International Women’s Day.

The agency said, in spite of these yearly acknowledgement, women all over the world are faced with an awful reality, sadly, culture and social constructs have had huge parts to play in this.

According to the brands announcement, the conversation will be anchored on the theme: “Tech, Her and the Future.”

The brand said, “Today, more and more women are beginning to occupy more roles in technology. Research also shows that 25 per cent of IT jobs are held by women globally. As these women continue to challenge what has been known to be the norm, it is important that they receive all the support and guidance that they can possibly get.”

The webinar will feature three seasoned speakers from different fields. These speakers will include; the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor of Lagos State on Development, Partnership, and Economic Planning, Ayisat Olabimpe Agbaje; Brand Campaign Manager, Tecno, Infinix and Itel West Africa, Seun Badmus; and Lagos Housewife, Rayo Ahenmokhai.

ADVERTISEMENT

Interested individuals from all over the world will be able to take part in this event which will be hosted on Zoom.