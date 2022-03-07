The managing director, Bank of Industry(BoI), Mr Olukayode Pitan, has called on stakeholders globally to put an end to gender-based bias against women in the political space, workplaces, and all spheres of human endeavours.

Pitan gave the advice at the 2022 edition of the BoI International Women’s Day (IWD) celebration with the theme: ‘Break the Bias’ in Lagos.

The BoI boss noted that, the 2022 IWD day theme had at its heart, the building of a more inclusive and gender-equal world, aimed at breaking biases. He cited that the Gender Social Norms Index (GSNI) for 2020 survey revealed that about 90 per cent of men and women held some sort of bias against women, driven by negative social and cultural norms.

He noted that, “at the Bank of Industry, we are constantly working to close the gaps created by bias. We are committed to providing equal opportunities to our employees and we strive for increased representation of women in senior positions to ensure that they make the valuable contributions we know them to have.

ADVERTISEMENT

“BOI plays an important role in advocating for women-owned businesses by focusing on impact, as we recognise that economic opportunities these businesses present, and their contribution to national development.”

Stressing that the BoI had invested $10 million in the Alitheia Fund, meant to support Nigerian women-led businesses, some of which will be export-oriented, he added that, the Nigerian Content Intervention(NCI) Fund, a partnership between the BOI and Nigerian Content Development & Monitoring Board (NCDMB), has allocated $20 million as an intervention fund to women businesses in the oil and gas sector.

“For us, this is just the beginning. We will continue to do more to eliminate bias, while actively promoting and supporting women in industry,” he said.

The minister of State for Industry, Trade and Investment, Mrs Mariam Katagum, stated that, research showed that $28 trillion could be added to global annual GDP by 2025 if women participated in the workforce at the same rate as men.

ADVERTISEMENT

As such, the minister stressed the need to break biases that limited women’s overall involvement in the workforce to accomplish the 2030 agenda for Sustainable Development Goals 5, 8 and 10.

The minister noted that the biases hindered women’s progress and made it more difficult to create a level playing field in whatever decision or career choice they make.

Minister, Women Affairs and Social Development, Dame Pauline Tallen said, the new National Gender Policy 2021-2026 was presented and unanimously approved at the Federal Executive Council(FEC) meeting, while charging them to continue to break barriers in politics, business, entrepreneurship, medicine and many other spheres of engagements.

Wife to the governor of Lagos, Dr Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, who reiterated Lagos’ stand against gender and sexual based violence, said the state had done a lot of campaigns and advocacies in that regard.

She also stressed the need to go back to the drawing board to engender more women participation and representation in the politics just as in the private sector.