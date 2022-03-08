President Muhammadu Buhari has extolled Nigerian women on the occasion of International Women’s Day 2022.

The celebration, under the hashtag #BreakTheBias, and the theme; ‘Gender Equality Today for a Sustainable Tomorrow’, the President said it was an opportunity to reflect on the vital roles women play in society, homes, governance, professions, and in all walks of life.

The president in a statement signed by his special adviser on media and publicity, Femi Adesina, observed that although, women are not where they should be yet in different spheres of endeavour, he believes that they can no longer be deprived for too long, as they consistently prove that they can hold their own on all fronts, and in all fields.

He applauded the contributions of women to the current administration as Ministers, Special Advisers, Senior Special Assistants, Executive Directors, Executive Secretaries, and many others, noting that they were pulling their weights, and making it impossible for anyone to downplay their essence.

He added that the President rejoiced with women and mothers, around whom the tranquility of homes and society revolves, praying God to grant them peace, joy and satisfaction, as they celebrate today and always.

