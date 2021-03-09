By Olawale Ayeni, Abuja

Admiration, respect and gratitude to Nigerian Women, their African and global counterparts for the great efforts exhumed beyond their limitations in establishing a more equal future, says Princess Gloria Akobundu, National-coordinator/ Chief Executive officer, AUDA-NEPAD/APRM Nigeria.

Akobundu showed the appreciation while reflecting on International Women’s Day (IWD), which comes up every 8th day of March and the 2021 edition which has the theme: Choose to Challenge.

According to the statement signed by the Media Assistant to AUDA-NEPAD boss Abolade Ogundimu, Akobundu, women have always been part of successes achieved by humanity, having given birth and nurtured both men and women, but nature and society seem to have placed some limitations on the female gender.

Akobundu was optimistic that current statistics of two Women Heads of State or in the world would soon be reversed, urging Women Groups and Activists to sustain their campaigns on women development.

“The belief that there is limit to how women can advance or achieve greatness in life is a wrong notion that exists only in the minds of individuals or groups that subscribe to it and not a reality.

“Interestingly, the world has witnessed more women chattering the presumed glass ceilings in different spheres of life, making changes and contributing their quota in peace building to the advancement of humanity and the world.

“ I join mother of the Nation, Hajia Aisha Buhari, wife of President Muhammadu Buhari, as well as Dame Pauline Tallen, Minister of Women Affairs, in celebrating Nigerian women of all time on this special day.

“Women Day is a day of celebrating both living and departed women especially, those that had shown exceptional ability and capacity in attaining greater heights beyond their male counterparts.

“We celebrate Dr. Ngozi Okonjo- Iweala, new Director-General, World Trade Centre (WTO) becoming the first woman and the first African to occupy the position, just as we celebrate her younger sister, Dr. Njide Okonjo-Udochi, who emerged Family Physician of the Year, in Maryland, U.S.A.

“We also celebrate Hajia Amina Mohammed, Deputy Secretary-General, United Nations, and other women serving in various capacities in the country and beyond.

“They are living mentors that our upcoming youths should emulate and surpass in greatness through commitment and hard work,” she said.

The NEPAD/APRM Nigeria’s Boss remembered women victims of Corona Virus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic.