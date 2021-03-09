By ABUBAKAR YUNUSA and SOLOMON AKPAN, Abuja

The Minister of Women Affairs, Mrs Pauline Tallen has called on the Federal Government to scale up efforts at ensuring a more robust participation of women in politics.

She made the call at an interactive round table discussion with Ms Winnie Byanyima and a cross-section of Nigeria women in commemorations of the International Women’s Day (IWD), held in Abuja.

IWD is celebrated globally every March 8 in recognition of the social, economic, cultural, and political achievements of women and also a call to action for accelerating women’s equality.

According to her, “Before we can break into Nigeria politics terrain we must be objective and know what we are looking for. We must bargain on a round table and if we don’t do that we will be left alone, screaming out there as always. By now we should know the right leaders that should lead us and the one that is sensitive to our course.”

“If we are able to get ourselves together and speak in one voice, irrespective of Political or selfish interest, with one objectives, we would fight for good governance,” she said.

The Country Representative of UN Women, Comfort Lamptey said, the ongoing review of the National Gender Policy would further articulate specific ways to balance power relations between men and women in political and other leadership positions.

According to her, the policy being reviewed will aide in transforming the institutions which continue to perpetrate gender injustice, poverty, and underdevelopment in the society.

Lamptey added that it had also exacerbated income insecurity for women as recent research showed that 98 per cent of women who owned businesses in Nigeria were forced to either scale back or shut down because of COVID-19.

Also speaking, the Convener of Bring Back Our Girls (BBOG), Aisha Yesufu, said a lot of women are affected by HIV/AIDs and also find discrimination going on in our society today but nobody talks about because they are affected directly.

“We are making decisions that needs to be made, and part of the need is the participation in Politics and need to be amongst the decision makers which is very important. We need to keep doing that and challenge all the things that is keeping us down and ensure that we have in this world and let don all the things that needs to be done,” she said.