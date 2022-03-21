The WOMENx event organised recently by the UNWomen was not just a glamorous event where women were featured centre stage, it was an avenue for more solemn matters to be discussed on what is best for the Nigerian woman and how these ideas can be put forward for implementation by the federal government.

The theme of the event ‘Gender Equality Today for a Sustainable Tomorrow’ was part of activities to commemorate this year’s International Women’s Day celebrated globally on March 8, 2022. The interesting bit is that the month of March is now increasingly known as International Women’s Month, due to the various activities hosted for women.

UNWomen country representative to Nigeria and ECOWAS, Ms Comfort Lamptey, says this first edition of WOMENx is building on the theme of the IWD which is inline with the annual status of women programme ongoing in New York, also bearing the theme ‘Achieving Gender Equality and Employment of all Women and Girls in the Context of Climate Change, Environmental and Disaster Risk Reduction Policies and Programmes’. Ms Lamptey reminds us that climate change is real and the focus for this month is on climate change as it affects rural women and how to place more women in leadership.

Executive director of Equity Now Initiative, Mrs Rinsola Abiola explains that the key factors in getting women elected is popularity as this will give women room to be supported by their own, noting the difficulties women face to get into political offices. Abiola mentions that there has been a consistent decline of Women in political offices, and its not just about women becoming candidates but the platforms which determine if one gets elected or not. “The Nigerian woman deserves to be adequately represented at all levels backed up by laws and policies within the country and the political parties,” she said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The executive director of Youth Hub Africa, Rotimi Olawale mentions whether or not a Nigerian man can be feminist, explaining that this role is about sharing the burden with women, including house chores.

Executive director of Women in Management, Business and Public Service (WIMBIZ) Hansatu Adegbite says that about 43% of the small and medium scale enterprises are owned by women and as such women are contractors to larger economic growth.

She said women are constantly working in different capacities to have a sustainable life, a better environment for their children. As such, it was vital to train women on how to have a sustainable business that will stand the test of time.

ADVERTISEMENT