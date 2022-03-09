The United Nations (UN) has said that climate change may result in increased gender-based violence, as well as increase in child marriages, and worsening sexual and reproductive health. While disturbing, it is not news that Gender Based Violence (GBV) against women and girls is one of the most widespread, persistent and devastating human rights violation in the world today.

These acts of violence include: Domestic violence and abuse, forced early and child marriage, sexual violence, mental, psychological and emotional abuse, female genital mutilation among others.

UNWomen confirmed that one in 3 across the globe will experience violence in their lifetime, and this is more than 1 billion women and girls who are facing physical or sexual abuse.

According to findings, less than 40 per cent of women who are affected by violence search for any sort of help. Many victims of GBV are afraid to speak out as they face threat of stigmatisation or outright ostracising from society. An average Nigerian woman is expected to endure any kind of treatment by her husband all in the name of respect, and in a desperate bid to keep the home, as such, most remain silent when abused.

The UN defines violence against women as “any act of gender-based violence that results in, or is likely to result in, physical, sexual, or mental harm or suffering to women, including threats of such acts, coercion or arbitrary deprivation of liberty, whether occurring in public or in private life.”

In a chat with a survivor of domestic violence, Halimat, who was a victim of female genital mutilation, she recounted her ordeal after being mutilated at age seven, stating that when she got married she had problems relating to her husband sexually and it took the intervention of medical help to fix the problem. “This experience almost ended my marriage,” she lamented.

It is quite evident that women need to become aware and empowered so as not to become victims of domestic violence. A legal practitioner, Barrister Lydia told me there are some extant laws addressing some instances of violence against women, such as the Violence Against Persons (Prohibition) Act, applicable in Abuja and some domesticated by some states of the federation.

Also, globally, the domestication of the Convention on the Elimination of Discrimination against Women (CEDAW) goes a long way in addressing issues on gender based violence in the nation.

In a chat with an activist on girl child matters, Olufunke Olabode notes that an increase in awareness to educate women, offer of support to women who come out to speak out about their violence, the provision of helplines such as one launched in Lagos State, Domestic and Sexual Violence Response Team (DSVRT) and the empowerment of women to become financially stable, will go a long way in preventing GBV against women.