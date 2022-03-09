As the global community celebrates the women-folk and their contributions to our world today, LEADERSHIP features 22 prominent women that are tipped to impact the forthcoming 2023 general elections in Nigeria.

Stella Okotete

The national women representative of the APC, Hon Stella Okotete, is a thoroughbred politician, a steadfast advocate for the rights of the girl-child and women and an ardent supporter of good governance.

Upon assumption of office as the national women representative of the APC Caretaker Extra-ordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) in June 2020, Hon. Stella Okotete has initiated schemes to upscale equal women representation and participation in politics, gender mainstreaming, women visibility and inclusivity in governance, business and politics.

Consequently, Hon Stella Okotete embarked on a myriad of groundbreaking policy initiatives and schemes, including the Progressives Young Women Forum (PYWF), a platform upon which critical deliberations of the progressive young women from all facets can be conversed to amplify their collective concerns for women’s political participation and visibility as an immediate process.

She also initiated the APC Women Lobby Group which was created to lobby for constitutional reforms that would encapsulate women’s inclusion in the party’s processes, as well as to clamour for the eradication of violence against women in politics and lobby for professional female bodies and businesswomen to join the party.

Professor Stella Effah-Attoe

Professor Stella Effah-Attoe is the serving national women leader of the major opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). There is, however, more to this dynamic lady. She has successfully traversed through the academic world.

With a Ph.D. she started lecturing in 1986 in the University of Calabar as Lecturer 11 and rose to a professor in 2010. A professor of African History and Gender Studies, she served in numerous positions, including head of Department, History and International Studies and dean, Faculty of Arts.

She has over the years been able to blend her robust academic credentials with politics, having joined the PDP in December 1998. She has been a member of the Board of Trustees of the party since 2001.

Prof. Effah-Attoe hails from Biase LGA of Cross River State. She served as commissioner for education and of information and culture in her state. She won election into the State House of Assembly, but was not sworn in following General Abacha’s death. She served in high positions at the national level: member, National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS); member, Board of Directors, Federal Housing Authority (FHA); chairman, Board of Directors, Voice of Nigeria (VON), member, Governing Council, National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), amongst others.

She is the executive director of Centre for Gender Empowerment, an NGO which sensitises and mobilises women in Nigeria towards nation building.

Senator Grace Bent

Senator Grace Folashade Bent is a rare political activist, who openly savours the tough thrust of party politics.

She is the first female Senator from Adamawa State, the first female Senator from the North-East geo-political zone in Nigeria, and the first female Senator based on marital affiliation from Northern Nigeria, a rare feat recorded in Nigeria despite the so-called glass ceilings against Nigerian women.

She was the chairperson of the Senate Committee on Environment and Ecology, and also a passionate advocate for the Global Climate Change sweeping across the world.

Bent is widely known as a ‘political workhorse’. She commands the respect and adulation of many who have known her for decades. She was awarded the African Legislator of the Year, Paris, 2010; and was also the Sardauna Senator of the Year 2009.

In 2011, she received the national honour of the Commander of the Order of the Niger (CON) for her contributions to national bridge-building.

She is no doubt one of the power brokers in Adamawa State today. She was one of the forces who unseated a sitting govenor of the state and installed the current one in 2019 general election.

Born on October 25, 1960, Senator Grace Bent is certainly one of the influential women to watch in the forthcoming 2023 general election and beyond.

Gbemisola Saraki

Gbemisola Ruqayyah Saraki is the minister of state for transportation since August 21, 2019.

Gbemi Saraki was a two-term senator for Kwara Central Senatorial District from 2003 to 2011. In 2011, she contested in the gubernatorial election of Kwara State under the ACPN party, losing election to PDP’s Abdul Fatah Ahmed.

Before becoming a senator, Gbemi Saraki was elected into the House of Representatives in 1999, representing Asa/Ilorin West Federal Constituency, Kwara State.

Saraki defected to the APC in 2015. In February 2016, Saraki was appointed by President Muhammed Buhari as the Pro Chancellor and Chairperson of the Federal University, Otuoke, Bayelsa State.

Gbemi Saraki attended the University of Sussex in the UK and earned a bachelor’s degree in Economics. She worked at the Societe Generale Bank holding the senior executive posts.

Ipalibo Harry-Banigo

Born on December 20, 1952, into the Harry’s family of Obuama in Degema local government area of Rivers State, Dr Ipalibo Harry-Banigo made history as the first female deputy governor of Rivers State on May 29, 2015.

She enrolled in Harvard University School of Public Health and obtained a Master of Public Health degree in June 1981. In 1990, she got a post-graduate diploma in tropical hygiene from the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine. In July 1992, she obtained a Diploma in Dermatology from University of London.

She later took up an appointment as the Senior Medical Officer In-charge, Port Harcourt Health Services, Rivers State, from 1st July 1981 – December 1984. She became Honorary Consultant Dermatologist, University of Port Harcourt Teaching Hospital. She was appointed principal, Rivers State School of Health Technology, Port Harcourt, from 2nd January 1985 – 11th February 1994.

Harry-Banigo became the director, Public Health, Rivers State Ministry of Health and Social Welfare in February 1994 – December 1995. Due to her outstanding performance, she was appointed acting commissioner for Health and Social Welfare in December 1996 to June 1997. She was a director in the Ministry of Health and Social Welfare and eventually became the permanent secretary in the ministry in April 1998.

Thereafter, she was appointed as Head of Service and subsequently secretary to the Rivers State Government from May 1995 to July 1999.

She was appointed Public Health Advisor to Shell Petroleum Development Company (East) in 2000. She was also appointed executive director of National Primary Health Care Development Agency, and later became secretary to the board of the agency.

She was a member of the Governing Council, University of Calabar, and the Governing Board, University of Nigeria Teaching Hospital. She was also a member of the reference board (DFID) and member, Rivers State Food and Nutrition committee.

She was also a project director, United Nations Fund for Population Activities (UNFPA). She was chairman, Rivers State Relief committee; member, Rivers State Hospital Management Board, and project director of UNICEF, among others.

Muheeba Farida Dankaka

Dr Muheeba Farida Dankaka is the current executive chairman of the Federal Character Commission (FCC) since June 2020

Born in Sabon Gari, Zaria, Kaduna State, Dankaka obtained a degree in Business Administration from Bayero University, Kano, in 1986 and a Master’s Degree in Business Administration from the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, in 1989.

Dr Dankaka started her working career with a stint at the Unic Insurance Plc, Kano, before venturing into the banking sector with Continental Merchant Bank (formerly Chase Merchant Bank) at the Bank’s Kano Branch.

Her entrepreneurial zeal and business acumen propelled her to venture into active business with the setting up of the Farida Business Ventures. With her doggedness as an astute entrepreneur, she grew steadily to become the biggest national distributor of Dangote Group Products, receiving several awards and recognitions.

Dankaka is also the founder of Ijehu Oil Nigeria Ltd, Danfa Rice Mill, Kaduna State and Heeba Airline. Her successes in business thrust her to hold several positions of authority, influence and control, amongst which are president of the Kaduna State Chamber of Commerce, Industry Mines and Agriculture (KADCCIMMA)

She holds the traditional royal title of King’s mother, and is also a recipient of several national awards, prominent amongst which is the National Honor of the Order of the Niger (OON) IN 2012, Honorary Award of the Doctor of Philosophy by the Pacific Western University, USA and the National Productivity Order of Merit Award (NPOM).

Dankaka is an accomplished Investment Banker, Business Magnate, Philanthropist, Traditional Title Holder and now a Public Servant upon her appointment and inauguration in July 2020 as the Executive Chairman, Federal Character Commission.

Dr Ramatu Aliyu Tijjani

Minister of State for FCT, Dr Ramatu Tijjani Aliyu is a foremost grassroots mobiliser and politician from Kogi State who rose from being a banker and philanthropist to founder of an NGO, Global Women and Youth Empowerment Strategy (GLOWYES).

Born on June 12, 1970, at Wuse area of Abuja, she is the daughter of the late Alhaji Mamman Sidi Ali, who was the Bawan Allah of Lokoja in Kogi State,

Ramatu is popularly called the Ony’ize of Ebiraland.

In 1995, she obtained a Bachelor of Science degree (B.Sc) in Urban and Regional Planning from the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, after which she proceeded to Nasarawa State University, Keffi, for her Master’s Degree in Public Administration.

She was conferred with honorary doctorate degree in Public Administration by the Commonwealth University, London, and has also earned a certificate in Leadership Skills from the Abbey College, London, and also has a Ph.D. from the Nasarawa state University, Keffi.

In 2004, Aliyu was appointed special adviser on Women Affairs, Youth and Social Development to the chairman of the Gwagwalada Area Council, FCT, Abuja.

In 2007, she ran for political office to represent Kwali/Abaji federal constituency in the National Assembly but her bid was unsuccessful; a year later in 2008, she was appointed national vice chairman of her party, which was the major opposition political party in Nigeria at the time, All Nigeria Peoples Party (ANPP) which she served as the overseer North Central Zone.

In 2010, she was given the national women leader of the party and concurrently served as the president of the Council of African Political Parties (CAPP) after she successful contested and won the election which took place in Khartoum, Sudan.

In 2014, after three opposition political parties in Nigeria merged into one, including her own party ANPP, she was appointed the women leader of the new party All Progressives Congress (APC), where she served until 2018.

Dr Aliyu was in August 2019 appointed by President Muhammadu Buhari as the minister of state for the FCT.

She holds the prestigious traditional title of the Ony’ize (Custodian of Blessings and Goodwill) of Ebiraland and is a member of the “College of Daudus” at the Azad Royal Palace of His Majesty, Dr Ado Ibrahim CON, the Ohinoyi of Ebiraland.

Mulikat Akande-Adeola The first female majority leader of the House of Representatives, Mulikat Adeola Akande-Adeola is a consummate lawyer and astute politician. Akande-Adeola graduated from the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, in 1982 with a degree in Law. She was called to the Nigerian Bar in 1983. She attended the University of Lagos between 1984 and 1985 from where she obtained her Master’s in Law (LL.M). She joined the political fray in the advent of the Fourth Republic in 1999 through the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and by 2007 she was elected into the House of Representatives, representing Ogbomosho North, South and Orire federal constituency. She was a member of the ECOWAS Parliament from 2007 to 2011. Akande-Adeola is a member of the Nigerian Bar Association, International Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA), and International Bar Association. She joined the board of Pilot Finance Limited in December 2015. In 2019, she contested the Oyo North senatorial seat and was narrowly defeated by candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC). She is currently warming up to contest the same Senate seat on the platform of the PDP.

Natasha Akpoti

Natasha Hadiza Akpoti is a lawyer, social entrepreneur and politician. She contested the Kogi Central Senatorial District seat on the platform of Social Democratic Party (SDP) in 2019.

She contested in the Kogi State governorship election which held on 16 November 2019. She is the founder of Builders Hub Impact Investment Programme (BHIIP).

In 2015, Natasha embarked on a journey to become a social entrepreneur and reformer, a decision born out of innate passion to position Nigeria on the fore of industrialisation and judiciously harness the vast natural and human resources, all in a bid to create employment and reduce poverty in the country.

Natasha knew most of her works would circulate amongst the neglected local communities; in 2016, she applied for the INSEAD Social Entrepreneurship Programme in Singapore where she acquired applicable knowledge on smart innovative sustainable solutions for tackling neglected problems at all levels of the society.

Born in 1979, she is the second of four children, and the only daughter of a Nigerian father and a Ukrainian mother. She studied at the University of Abuja from 2000 to 2004 and graduated with a Bachelor of Laws degree.

