By Queen Onu, ABUJA

As the world marks this year’s International Women’s Day, Senator representing Plateau North, Istifanus Gyang has praised the resilient spirit of the women folk, adding that the current times show that their voices can No longer be cowed or silenced any more.

Sen. Gyang who is also the Deputy Chairman Senate Committee on Defence also stated that theme for the celebration captures an already established fact that the world does not give you what you deserve but what you fight for.

In a statement released in Abuja yesterday, he added that such decisive advocacy, determined and made up mind backed by appropriate action is all that is required for womenfolk to take their rightful place in society socially, economically, politically and otherwise, nationally and globally.

“the likes of Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala are by their exploits and exceptional attainments forcefully rewriting the narrative in favour and honour to womanhood.

“Watching the world bow to welcome her the first day on assumption of office as the Director General of the World Trade Organization is no doubt a bold statement and a salute to womanhood!”

Senator Gyang said such significant and world humbling outings by women needs to be replicated particularly by the African woman to erase the vestiges of repugnant cultures and compel respect, recognition and positioning of women for strategic leadership both in the public and private sectors and also for global reckoning.

“ the greatest instrument and platform for raising, preparing and equipping African women of the future is education. In this regard, the need for increased support for Girl child education in Nigeria is the key to drive the emancipation and development of women in the Nigerian society and should therefore be taken as a priority by governments at all levels.

“the days of nay sayers, demeaning anti-women prejudices, and such retrogressive narratives against women are gone for good!”

Senator Gyang congratulated Women worldwide particularly the enterprising and resilient women of Plateau North who are proving their mettle on the farms, trades, academics, politics, professions, etc.