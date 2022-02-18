Chairman of BUA Group, Alhaji Abdulsamad Rabiu, yesterday expressed confidence that the establishment of Capital Health Surgical Center in Abuja will have long time impact on Nigerians as well as redefine healthcare services in the country.

He said while quality of service is not in doubt given the competence and pedigree of the hospital founder, Dr Ikemba Iweala, a retired surgeon of repute, the facility will provide Federal Capital Territory (FCT) residents and beyond quality healthcare system.

Rabiu made the remarks when he donated advanced state –of-the-art medical laboratory equipment to the center, under the Rabiu Initiative for Africa (ASRi), his brainchild philanthropic project. He reinforced the beginning of partnership between ASR Africa and the health institution.The occasion also witnessed the presentation of an ambulance to the facility.

The BUA chairman was represented at the occasion by the managing director/chief executive, Abdulsamad Rabiu Initiative for Africa (ASRi), Mr Ubon Udoh.

He said ASR Africa remained an annual $100 million fund for renewal and social development in which $50 million would be invested in Nigeria to touch lives while another $50 million is invested across the continent.

He added that the sum of N19 billion was spent on health interventions across the country last year.

“One of the things we consider is the vision of the organisation we are partnering with and this organization (capital Health) has a clear vision of the quality of healthcare they want to provide and how they want to go about it.

“It was a short discussion and we could see the passion and direction they wanted to go – also pregnant women will be accessing care as well. These were the discussions we had couple of months ago and it was no brainer that this is the kind of organisation we want to partner with.

Mr Udoh said his firm is proud of what the management of the facility are trying to do and what has been so far. “We know this is going to have long time impact on the community.”

In his response Iweala expressing gratitude to the ASR for the kind gesture, said though a surgical center but the facility will also cater for all other types of medical problems.

He said, “In this part of the world, we wait until we are about to die before we seek help but we want to make sure we find you and give you the care you need many years before you are about to die.”

He expressed hope that Capital Health Surgical Center would be able to provide more specialty care to as many people as may need it. For now, the hospital will be providing endoscopy which is a form or treatment and diagnosis too.