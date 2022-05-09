Alex Iwobi provided an assist as Everton defeated Leicester City 2-1 at the King Power Stadium to boost their survival hopes.

Iwobi’s cross was volleyed home from the edge of the box by Vitaliy Mykolenko on six minutes.

Patson Daka levelled for Leicester City just five minutes later following a defensive mix-up between Yerry Mina and Seamus Coleman.

Mason Holgate nodded home the winning goal on the half-hour mark after Kasper Schmeichel could only parry Richarlison’s header from a Demarai Gray corner.

Iwobi, who was in action for 90 minutes in the game, has made 24 league appearances for Everton this season, with two goals to his name.

Everton moved out of the relegation zone following the win.

His compatriots, Kelechi Iheanacho and Ademola Lookman also featured for Leicester City.

Iheanacho was in action for 90 minutes, while Lookman took the place of Daka 10 minutes from time.

At the Emirates Stadium, Eddie Nketiah bagged a brace as Arsenal defeated Leeds United 2-1 to solidify their hunt for Champions League place with a 2-1 win against Leeds United.

Nketiah double inside the first 10 minutes set them on the path to victory.

Leeds struggled to get any foothold in the game and their fate was sealed when Luke Ayling was sent off for a two-footed lunge on Gabriel Martinelli, after a VAR intervention saw his initial booking upgraded to red card.

Diego Llorente halved the deficit for Leeds United in the 66th minute to set up a tense finish.

Arsenal opened up a four-point gap over rivals Tottenham Hotspur following the win.

The Gunners face Antonio Conte’s men on Thursday at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Leeds United meanwhile drop to the relegation zone with three games to go.