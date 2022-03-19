The chairman, Board of Trustees (BoT) of the Global Coalition for Sustainable Environment, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, is working in partnership with other professionals to create solutions to environmental problems caused by climate change in the country.

Iwuanyanwu pledged to use the remaining part of his life at old age and resources to support noble global courses such as promotion of love and upliftment of humanity.

Speaking yesterday at a meeting of the group in Abuja, Iwuanyanwu, an engineer by profession, said the coalition intends to pursue a campaign for eco-friendly environment that maintains harmonious balance with human activities on a sustainable basis.

He said the campaign for global peace and sustenance of the environment was part of his own commitment towards fulfilling the major commandment of God to mankind which is summarised in love.

He said that part of the strategies of the group is to carry out advocacies and awareness campaign on the human activities that promote climate change and its negative effects on the environment.

He said the idea was to strike a delicate balance between environmental exploitation by the present generation and preservation for the next generation to ensure friendlier ecosystem and sustainable environment while driving maximum benefits from our endowments.

He listed the objectives arrived at by the meeting to include: “To Assemble Engineers, Scientists and other professionals with the commitment and passion for creating awareness on the diverse ills on the environment for the benefit of present and future generations, to promote mitigation measures that would reduce the activities that impact negatively on the three dimensions of the environment.”

Other objectives of the coalition is to create solutions and promote remedial measures that will protect and also improve and preserve the quality of the environment leading to enhanced health and wellbeing of living organisms. promote policies, projects and activities that would restore ecosystems, protect and improve the livelihoods of people and animals that depend on them.

Iwuanyanwu further noted that the coalition was planning to promote best sanitation, hygiene and general public health practices and thus prevent widespread transmission of diseases.

“This will ensure healthy populace who can further preserve the quality of environment by averting the contamination and degradation of air, water, and land resources,” he said.

Iwuanyanwu said the coalition which has Mr. Babatunde Oshiodi as its coordinator would formally be inaugurated in two months time after all necessary registration, documentation and set up of the secretariat with all necessary work tools/ social media handles fully established.