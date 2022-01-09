The Iyalode of Ibadanland, High Chief Theresa Oladuntan Oyekanmi, has endorsed her colleagues in the Olubadan-in-Council on the nomination of Otun Olubadan of Ibadanland, Senator Lekan Balogun as the Olubadan-elect.

Oyekanmi expressed her position in a condolence letter written to the Olubadan-in-Council in which members were also congratulated on their choice of successor.

The highest ranked female chief in Ibadanland, in a personally signed letter, wrote, “May I seize this opportunity to congratulate my fellow members of the Olubadan-in-Council for the seamless nomination of the next Olubadan, Senator Lekan Balogun, in accordance with norms and traditions of Ibadanland.”

Oyekanmi wrote that she wholeheartedly aligned with the resolution of her colleagues in the Olubadan-in-Council, being the most rightful thing to do as it complied with Ibadan culture and tradition.

“Senator Lekan Balogun is the rightful successor to the throne of Olubadan and the proclamation made by my brothers in the Olubadan-in-Council was well placed and had my support and blessing.

“Ibadan women are for observance of culture and tradition of our land and the choice of Senator Balogun is our choice and has our blessings. As the head of the women wing, I, on behalf of the women folk both at home and in diaspora, assure the Olubadan designate of our unwavering support and cooperation”, part of the letter read.

While calling for the support of all for the incoming Olubadan, Oyekanmi said, “What Ibadan needs now is for all hands to be on deck for smooth inauguration of the new Olubadan and more importantly, prayer for a peaceful reign.

