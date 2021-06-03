The Iyaloja General of Nigeria, Mrs Folashade Tinubu-Ojo and Oniba of Iba Kingdom, Oba Sulaimon Adesina, has intervened in the protracted leadership crisis in the Alaba- Rago market, urging the feuding parties to embrace peace.

The Iyaloja made the appeal when she visited the Palace of the Oba for a meeting which consisted of stakeholders with a large portion of Hausa traders, the aggrieved complainants.

The Iyaloja who intervened in the crisis, said the reason she made Malami Ibrahim Ali the Chairman of the Market was because Seriki is as old as her father, Bola Tinubu.

“I can’t direct an old man to run various errands. When I became Iyaloja General I decided that I won’t make anyone above 70 Babaloja.

“I directed that nobody should collect money from anyone, but I have heard rumours of people collecting money and I decided to go to the market myself to do my investigations.

I went with the Malami and Alhaji Rasak the Baba Oja General Alausa. On getting there, we saw someone collecting money while wielding a very sharp cutlass. We asked him who directed him to collect money, he said the Waziri, the Waziri is an office member of the Seriki, ” she said.