By Anayo Onukwugha, Port Harcourt

The Ijaw Youth Council (IYC) has accused multinational oil company, the Nigeria Agip Oil Company (NAOC) of systematically decimating Niger Deltans in it’s employ, especially those from from oil bearing and impacted communities.

The youth body said reports and complains at its disposal indicate that there are alleged ethnic profiling, work place victimization and systematic annihilation of Niger Deltans working in the oil company.

ADVERTISEMENT

The IYC, in a letter addressed to the NAOC managing director, said there were some forces and a fotress of evil that have been entrenched in the multinational oil company, whose stock in trade was to perpetuate and institutionalize ethnic and tribal dominance.

The letter, which was signed by IYC deputy national president, Comrade Saviour Olali, called on the NAOC management to empanel a fact finding committee shepherd by senior management staff members to verify these allegations and make their findings public.

It reads in part: “The Council is calling on the management of the NAOC to empanel a fact finding committee shepherd by Senior Management Staff members to verify these allegations and make their findings public. This will go a long way to assuage the people of the region.

“The Human Resources Manager and her cohorts should be made to face disciplinary actions for all the atrocities she has been committing in that office, to serve as a deterrent to others who may want to follow her footsteps.

“That the NAOC should respect local laws and adhere strictly to its provisions, especially laws governing the oil and gas industry, by this way the company would not run at cross-purpose with the people of the region.

“Finally, we believe strongly that the NAOC being a multinationtional oil and gas entity would adopt International best practices in addressing geniune concerns and grievances expressed by the people; on whose ancestral lands they are carrying out their daily operations.

“The Niger Delta region has suffered enough from people that would not allow these evils, going on in the region to happen in their places of origin. While we await the outcome of the response of the company, we wish to make it loud and clear, that the era of tormenting our people and subjecting them; to internal colonization has gone for good.”