Ijaw Youths Council (IYC) has commended the agreement reached in Oporoza in Delta State during a meeting between the minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Godswill Akpabio and the stakeholders including High Chief Government Ekpemupolo (Tompolo) for the constitution of a substantive board for the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

IYC said the agreement is in conformity with the earlier one it secured from Akpabio after a series of agitation and meeting in Abuja.

The IYC national spokesman, Comrade Ebilade Ekerefe, in a statement issued in Yenagoa, the Bayelsa State capital, commended Tompolo and other stakeholders at the meeting for pushing further the agitation by the Ijaw youths and halting the threats to the peace in the region.

Ekerefe noted that though many felt in December last year and January this year that the shouts and cry by the Ijaw youths were misplaced and a distraction, “many have come to see that the Ijaw Youths had a foresight and was bold to have earlier detected the need to agitate and engage the Niger Delta Affairs Minister, Godswill Akpabio and the Federal Government on the issues of the tenure of the sole administrator, the forensic audit report and the substantive board.”

“Through a systematic approach and media engagement, the issue has finally secured a firm resolve by the Federal Government to finish the forensic audit and set up a board for the NDDC. The substantive board, if set up, should also have a clear representation for the youths of the region for pragmatic engagement and sense of belonging,” he said.