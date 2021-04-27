BY OSA OKHOMINA, Yenagoa

National president of Ijaw Youths Council worldwide, Deacon Timothy Igbefa has attributed the increasing cases of armed attacks and killings in some parts of the country to the refusal of the federal government to address the causes of agitations across the country.

Igbefa, who on Sunday presided over an expanded meeting of stakeholders and leaders of ethnic nationalities in Port Harcourt, Rivers State to hand the federal government a one month ultimatum to constitute the substantive board of the NDDC among other five demands, said the cases of insecurity will drop to the lowest level if federal government addresses regional agitations.

The IYC president, Deacon Timothy Igbefa, who was a guest at the 34th birthday celebration of the national spokesman of IYC, Comrade Ebilade Ekerefe in Yenagoa, said his advise for President Muhammadu Buhari is to address those agitations presented by the troubled region, “To solve these cases of rising insecurity in some parts of the country, It’s very simple. Mr. President should not allow regions to agitate for everything they ought to have.”

“Anything that is due to them don’t allow them agitate for it, those are the things that bring in insecurity. If they do not agitate and you duly give them there will be no insecurity, now that the region is very peaceful the president must do the needful on NDDC, on amnesty and every federal sector in the region. The president must be very proactive and timely then there will be no issues.”

On the ultimatum handed the federal government by the ethnic nationalities led by the IJaw Youth Council, Comrade Igbefa restated that the IYC has made its position very clear.

“

The Ijaw youth council in her exco meeting and her stakeholder meeting today at the presidential hotel have given the federal government, President Muhammadu Buhari one month notice. Within this one month, it is expected that Mr President, will do the needful, inaugurate the board and let us see how the board in our region will not function properly anymore”.

ADVERTISEMENT

Earlier in a statement responding to the ultimatum issued by the IYC, the special assistant on youth matters to the Interim administrator of the NDDC Engr Udengs Eradiri called for calm from the IYC’s threat to shut down the region with protests.