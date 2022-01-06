Members of the Ijaw Youth Council (IYC), Lagos State chapter, on Thursday, staged a protest in front of Dowen College, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos, demanding justice for the death of 12-year-old Sylvester Oromoni Jr, who died from injuries he sustained from bullying by fellow students in the school.

The group also kicked against the exoneration of the 10 suspected staff and students for the alleged murder and negligence of the school by the Lagos State government.



It would be recalled that the State’s directorate of public prosecution at the ministry of justice had cleared the school, students and staff of complicity in the death of Oromoni Jr, stating that there was nothing linking the school and the suspects to the alleged crimes.

The group threatened to disrupt activities at the school if it reopens for normal activities next Monday as reported.

