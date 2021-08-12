Kogi State governor, Yahaya Bello, has opined that young individuals who would take to innovative thinking would fill leadership space in areas of economy, politics, finance and other spheres in the next generation.

Governor Bello also admonished Nigerian youths to carry out valid and accurate research to proffer innovative and localised solutions to the nation’s challenges as against divisive criticisms.

The governor spoke on Thursday through a press statement by his chief press secretary, Muhammed Onogwu, on the occasion of the 2021 International Youth Day as set aside by the United Nations (UN).

On this year’s theme, “Transforming Food System: Youth Innovation For Human and Planetary Health,” the governor noted that youths, as a matter of urgency, must get involved in agricultural ventures while respective governments provide enabling environment and innovative means to ensure productivity.

He added that rising concerns of food insecurity in the country was largely because there were largely subsistence farming practices over modernised ways while many youths remained focused on other ventures other than agriculture.

The governor maintained that youths remained critical stakeholders in ensuring the planet’s healthiness and as a nation, the youths have now realised their roles in nation-building, hence the continued clamour for a power shift to the younger generation.

He noted that as a government which has largely promoted youth participation in governance and leadership because of its belief in the youths’ ability to bring drastic and desired change in the nation, Kogi State government was committed to improvin on the track records.

While congratulating youths across the country on this year’s celebration of International Youth Day, he added that subsequent years would enlist more youths in positions of impact.