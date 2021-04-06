BY OLUSHOLA BELLO

Junior Achievement Nigeria has announced the appointment of Iyinoluwa Aboyeji to the board of the organisation. This brings the number of JA Nigeria board members to 11.

Iyinoluwa is the Founder & General Partner, Future Africa – a platform that connects mission-driven innovators and investors looking to turn Africa’s most difficult challenges into global business opportunities. He is also a Co-founder of Moove Africa, a car-ownership company. Before starting Future Africa, he was the Co-Founder and Managing Partner at Flutterwave and a Co-Founder and Director at Andela.

He is bringing on board years of experience in venture capital management, his passion for entrepreneurship which is one of JAN’s core pillars, and a proven track record of successfully nurturing start-ups to big corporations.

Iyinoluwa becomes the first JA Nigeria alum to sit on the board of the organization as he participated in our flagship JA Company Program which he acknowledged, gave him his first taste of entrepreneurship.

Commenting on his appointment, Iyin had this to say “Over fifteen years ago I had the benefit of participating in the JA Company Program and it changed my life and set me on an entrepreneurial path. Today, I’m excited to see my journey with JAN come full circle with this appointment. As a board member, I am super excited to help JAN leverage digital technology and media to scale their efforts to build the next generation of Nigerian entrepreneurial talent.’’.

JA Nigeria Board Chair, Niyi Yusuf said; “It is exciting to see Iyin’s JAN story come full circle. I am definite this appointment and his track record of success will continue to serve as an inspiration to us all. We are delighted to have him on board especially at such a time as this when the organization is determined to raise another million Digital Entrepreneurs in the next five years.”

Indigenous PC Manufacturer Acquires ISO Certification

One of the Nigeria’s foremost personal computer manufacturer, Beta Computers Limited has been awarded the coveted ISO 9001:2015 certification.

Speaking on the new landmark achievement, the managing director of the Nigerian IT solutons company, Mr Will Anyaegbunam, disclosed that the internationally recognized quality management standard was awarded to BETA on attaining the PECB Management System Certificate, signifying that the company has been assessed and found to be in accordance with the management system requirements of ISO 9001:2015.

“This certification is a confirmation of our unwavering commitment to consistently provide high quality services and products that completely meet our customers’ requirements with its scope covering our Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) solutions consulting, assembling of our own SPEEDSTAR brand of computers and deployment of Information Technology infrastructure including hardware, software and networks”.

“It is indeed a significant milestone for BETA that is going to spur us to greater heights in our drive for consistent all round customer satisfaction in the coming months and years”, Anyaegbunam explained.

Anyaegbunam, who was a former president of the information technology association of Nigerian, ITAN and a member of the board of Trustees of the Certified Computer Manufacturers Organization of Nigeria (CCMON) , said that “BETA’s success during the very rigorous certification process is a testimony to the positive attitude and commitment of our staff at all levels to embrace the requirements of the standard as a “way of life” through the maintenance of internationally recognized quality standards that ensure sustainable superior service delivery to our customers”.

He added that, “We acknowledge and thank all our customers and business partners for their continued custom and support all these past 32 years and assure them that, by the special grace of God, we shall remain committed to superior Continuing Support, Quality and Excellence (CSQE) in our service delivery.”

Despite the fast and frequent changes of the IT industry, Beta Computer’s MD was very optimistic that the company’s best years are still very much ahead of them.