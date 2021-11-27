Defending champions, Marylove Edwards of Nigeria will continue her quest to play in the final of the second leg of ITF Tennis World Tour J5 when she lock horns against unseeded compatriot Ohunene Comfort Yakubu in the first semifinal game.

The epic semifinal game will be decided on Saturday in Court 2 at the National Tennis Complex of MKO Abiola National Stadium, Abuja.

Marylove dispatched Haruna Salamat 6-0,6-3 in the quarterfinals while comfort overpowered 4th seeded Ekepenyong Rebecca 6-1, 6-1 in style to set a meeting with the Nigeria’s number one.

In the second semifinal match, number two seed, Joody Elkady of Egypt will clash with Romi Cohen of Israel for spot in the Sunday’s final.

In the boys singles, Nigeria’s Lucky Danjuma would trade strokes with Muktar Andu from Great Britain in the semi final. The latter had outclassed David Ekpenyong 6-7(6), 6-4, 6-2 in their quarterfinals.

South Africa’s Crowie Daniel who is 3rd seeded in the tournament will battle 8th seeded Canada’s Amadike C in the second semifinal match.

Meanwhile, the doubles event will climax today with the duo of Amadike Chetanna and Ekpenyong David will face promising Gradin Harrison and Jimoh Franklin in the boys final as the pair of Marylove Edwards and Romi Cohen also set up a mouthwatering final encounter with Joody Elkady and Josephine Yakubu.

It should be noted that players from eight countries including host Nigeria are taking part in the ITF Tennis World Tour J5 Abuja.

ADVERTISEMENT

The countries are United States of America, Canada, Israel, Egypt, Morocco and Ghana and South Africa.