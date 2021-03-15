KADUNA WEEKLY

By Maryam Abubakar

Unlike most sub-nationals, Kaduna State Government has been handling the Covid-19 pandemic with the seriousness that it deserves. On March 24, it declared a partial lockdown for 30 days as civil servants from levels 1 to 12 were asked to operate from home. However, on 26th March, 2020, the Deputy Governor, Dr Hadiza Balarabe, declared Coronavirus a dangerous infectious disease, within the meaning of the Quarantine Act. Consequently, in exercise of the powers vested in the Governor by the 1999 Constitution (as amended), Sections 2 and 8 of the Quarantine Act of 1926, as well as Kaduna State Public Health Law of 1917, the government quarantined all residents on that day. By that state broadcast, Kaduna state had declared a full lockdown. Indeed, two days later, Governor Nasir El-Rufai became Covid-19 positive!

However, after about six days of this stay-at-home order, the government had relaxed the curfew, following pleas from various quarters, to enable people to re-stock food stuff and sundry supplies. Thereafter, a two-day window was opened every week, from Tuesday to Wednesday, to enable residents replenish their food supplies. Residents who flouted the stay-at-home order were arrested and prosecuted.

At that time, there were just seven testing centres in the entire country, with the one at the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) serving the entire north. So, Covid test results came several days after but instead of waiting for manna to fall from heaven, Kaduna state took steps to bridge the gap. Promptly, with the permission of NCDC, it established three testing centres at Yusuf Dantsoho Memorial Hospital, Ahmadu Bello University Teaching Hospital (ABUTH), Zaria and DNA Lab, a private facility, within one month. Right now, the state has eight testing centres and samples are being collected in all General Hospitals at the local governments.

The federal government, in order to curb the spread of the virus, had banned inter- state travels but the order was observed in the breach as motorists plied the roads at night and the security agencies looked the other way. To enforce the ban, Kaduna state government had barricaded most of its borders and entry points. In addition, it sent top government officials to man the border posts. This was done to further protect its citizens from contracting the disease. In addition to all these, the Task Force on Covid-19 was meeting every day to tackle situations as they arose and giving daily updates to the people of Kaduna state.

Similarly, Kaduna State Government launched a Covid-19 relief initiative, where civil servants and political appointees took between 25 and 50% pay cuts to support the state government’s fight against COVID-19. The pay cut served as their donations to cushion the effects of the lockdown on vulnerable members of the society whose sources of livelihood were affected. Specifically, public servants earning a net pay of N67,000 and above after-tax, donated 25% of their monthly pay within the period of quarantine. Likewise, all its senior appointees, including Commissioners, Permanent Secretaries, Special Advisers and Heads of Agencies donated N500,000 each in April. Subsequently, these top public servants donated 50% of their salaries until the quarantine ended. The empathy, according to the governor, demonstrated that public servants cared enough for others.

In April, 2020, Kaduna State Government unfolded its Governance Continuation Plan, so that the administration will continue providing services to the citizens. In this regard, the lockdown was reviewed to allow businesses that offer essential services to operate, without compromising Covid-19 protocols. To this end, all five Policy Councils resumed their weekly meetings virtually while the State Executive Council meets monthly. Similarly, all meetings of Ministries, Departments and Agencies are being done remotely.

On March 2, a speck of light appeared at the end of dark Covid-19 tunnel, when the federal government received nearly four million doses of the Coronavirus Vaccine. Last Wednesday, the vaccine was administered to senior government officials at Sir Kashim Ibrahim House and Governor El-Rufai was first vaccinated, followed by Dr Hadiza Balarabe, the Deputy Governor.

In Kaduna state, the virus got the first jab last Wednesday and hopefully, Nigeria and the world will transmute from the new to the old normal; with mass vaccination, Coronavirus will be quarantined.

Maryam is Senior Special Assistant on Public Communication