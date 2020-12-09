By Blessing Bature-Akpakpan,

Following the gradual shrinkage of Jabi lake in the Federal Capital Territory, water resources experts, collaborate with stakeholders on how eco hydrological solutions can be practically deployed to improve sustainable management in Jabi lake and it’s environ and advocated for Eco-hydrological regional centre – integrated River basin management and the national water resources institute Centre in the FCT.

The Director General, National Water Resources Institute (NWRI), Prof Emmanuel Adanu made this known during the inaugural meeting of stakeholders on ecohydrology and integrated water resources management research in Jabi Lake that it was imperative to aggregate the views of stakeholders on how they can carry out research on Jabi lake towards recommending and implementing solutions to sanitize it and make it healthier for usable by both humans and animals species that live around it.

Adanu said, “In the whole of west Africa we don’t have an eco-hydrology centre that will take care of this, now that Jabi lake is Central to the capital of Nigeria which is right in Abuja and you see pollution, a lot of agropogenic activities affecting the integrity of the lake so we decide to chose it because is handy and available and a lot of people have their livelihood from there, fortunately UNESCO accepted that it’s going to be the right one”.

He said the overall objective of the meeting was to create awareness and sensitize on how the use of ecohydrology can be use to address environmental issues and to achieve water and ecosystems security in and around the lake.

He expressed that the Jabi lake is seriously shrinking, and all the activities that promote it are still active and nothing is happening there and urged government to work hard to save the lake Chad.

He added that to say government is doing enough is relative because they can’t be faster than nature but I think they are going as fast as they can, “They should support this initiative because what that means is when Jabi lake is sanitize, it will become an added value of water that will be made available for Nigerians which Nigeria can boast of.

Responding, the Honourable Minister of Water Resources, Hon. Suleiman Adamu said that sustainable water solutions whether local, regional and global levels require creativity, scientific knowledge, discoveries and innovations through scientific corporation and being aware that this research significantly contribute towards UNESCO ISP phase 8 and it’s strategic plans for 2014 to 2021 with the theme “water security responses to local, regional and global challenges as one of the 2030 sustainable development goal 6 which is to ensure availability of sustainable management of water and sanitation for all.

“This global agenda are perfectly intended as one of my Ministry flagship program to clean Nigeria campaign lunch in November 2018 by the Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Prof. Yemi Osibanjo, the campaign is been pursuit by this government to ensure Nigeria becomes an open deification free town by the year 2025, this research today therefore germaine and should draw applaud and support by all stakeholders.

And therefore assured them the full support of the intent of the regional centre for integrated River basin management and the national water resources institute to deliver this lofty initiative which will in no small measure restore the lake to a more viable condition that we all desire and can be proud of.