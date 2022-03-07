A three-term member of the House of Representatives who represented Kachia/ Kagarko Federal Constituency in the National Assembly, Jagaba Adams Jagaba has received the support of his people to run for Senate in 2023.

Jagaba said that he started a poverty alleviation programme before the federal government embraced it.

Speaking in Kafanchan at the weekend when over 300 youths he facilitated their employment with the federal government teamed up in Kafanchan to support his Senatorial aspiration, Jagaba said when he started his empowerment programme that was then limited to Kachia and Kagarko local governments, many people from different parts of the country called him to get the formula of his poverty alleviation programme.

“When I started my poverty alleviation programme, many people from different parts of the country called me and they adopted the same style. It was later the federal government established the poverty alleviation programme,” Jagaba said while assuring the people of Southern Kaduna that with him, their votes won’t be wasted.

“Your votes will never be wasted,” Jagaba informed Southern Kaduna people if they vote for him to be Senator.

Electing me, you are electing capacity. I will do much more than what I have done before,” Jagaba said, adding that he was very happy that over 300 people he facilitated their employment with the federal government gathered to support his aspiration of becoming a Senator for Kaduna South in 2023.

“Everybody that wants to represent the people should bring his score card,” Jagaba said, adding that all the people seeking the position of Senator have held one office or the other.

“Let them bring their report card. If you use a scorecard, I am ahead of them,” Jagaba said, adding that power belongs to the people and called on them to support his aspiration.

“Power belongs to the people. Incumbent unseat another incumbent. Buhari unseat Jonathan,” Jagaba said while reacting to a question concerning the battle ahead.

On the issue of insecurity ravaging the area, Jagaba said he won’t run a one man show, adding that he will collaborate with people, the community, government and the security agencies for peace.

“I will collaborate with the people and the security agencies to make sure that we bring insecurity to a stop.

“Youth employment is on my agenda. I will ensure that I get many of them jobs at the federal level. I served as a federal legislator. Where I work is where I can influence and over 300 of them are celebrating today, “ Jagaba said adding that, “If you give them jobs, you teach them how to catch the fish. Students will be encouraged. Sport will be encouraged in Southern Kaduna. We will also ensure that there is peaceful coexistence among religious groups.

“I will be a voice to be reckoned with at the National level. When I speak, our people will get the benefits of having a vibrant person at the red chamber,” Jagaba added.