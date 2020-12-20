By Patrick Ochoga |

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki has said the state government will place a bounty for useful information that can lead to the re-arrest of escapees from two correctional facilities in the state.

Obaseki disclosed this at the weekend when he received members of the 11-man Committee on the re-arrest of the escapee prisoners led by Deputy Controller Corrections (DCC) Usifo Joseph, who were at the Government House, Benin City, to brief the governor on the extent of work done.

The governor appealed to the committee to ensure that they put in their best and ensure that all fleeing prisoners are re-arrested so as to ensure that the society is safe for residents during the festive period.

Governor Obaseki noted that those who stayed back and refused to participate in the jail break might be pardoned.

According to the governor, “We will make available a huge sum of money that will serve as incentives for the public to volunteer credible and vital information that will lead to the re-arrest of the escapee inmates from Benin correctional facilities.

“We would make available vehicles for this committee for easy movement during this season to facilitate their job.”

Obaseki said a website will soon be launched with detailed information on the identities of the escapees with their pictures displayed.

He noted: “We would like to have the list of the most dangerous ones among them. I would like to strengthen the effectiveness of the strike force of the committee.

“We urge landlords and landladies to cooperate with the committee and Edo State Government by providing vital and valuable information that will lead to the arrest of the escapee prisoners. Any landlord or landlady harbouring any of these inmates will be immediately prosecuted.”

“We would not rest until we re-arrest every inmate that escaped from the Benin Correctional facilities. Additional charges would be prepared to add to the already existing charges of the escapees,” the governor said.

Earlier, the Chairman of the committee said 1,829 inmates escaped from Benin correctional facilities and 85 of them have been re-arrested from different parts of the country.

“We have re-captured 85 of the escapees and more have been captured and are with the Commissioner of Police and they will be returned to the correctional centers after proper identification.”