The acting controller general of Nigeria Correctional Service, John Mrabure, has charged officers and men of the service to strengthen security over custodial centres across the country.

He gave the charge during a visit to the Medium Security Custodial Centre, Kuje in the Federal Capital Territory.

He noted that safe custody of inmates is a critical mandate of the service which must not be compromised under any circumstance.

“All staff members must deploy their wealth of knowledge and experience to maintain the sanctity of all custodial centres,” he said.

He cautioned against nonchalant attitude to work and advised the staff to get familiar with the provisions of the Standing Order to guide their engagements with inmates.

Mrabure inspected the hospital, kitchen, poultry, K-9 unit as well as the drugs and water factory, where he gave instructions on how to enhance administration of the centre and deliver better service to inmates. It was his first official visit to the centre since his appointment on July 21, 2021.