Nigeria based non-interest bank, Jaiz Bank Plc has announced that it recorded 43 per cent growth in profit before tax from N3.07 billion in December 2020 to N4.37 billion in December 2021. This is on the backdrop of an increase of 31.76 per cent in Gross Income from N19.61 billion realized in 2020 to N25.84 billion in 2021.

The bank said yesterday, its total asset grew by 19.55 per cent from N233.60 billion to N279.28 billion, while shareholders’ funds for the period grew by 36.20 per cent, from N17.85 billion to N24.31 billion.

Earnings per share for the period increased by 40.10 per cent from 9.85 kobo in 2020 to 13.80 kobo in 2021.

Speaking on the results, its managing director/CEO, Hassan Usman attributed the achievements to the bank’s expansion progamme to a strong commitment to excellence service delivery to our growing customer base.

Mr Usman congratulated the board, management and staff on the achievements, acknowledging the staff for their hard work, customers, for loyalty and patronage and continued support from shareholders.

He said the bank’s growth strategy focuses on the real sector of the economy, especially agriculture, Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) and financial inclusion. He said the bank continues the digitalization of its services and interactions to exceed customer expectations and foster operational efficiency.

Mr Usman said: “We shall continue to develop new customers, new markets and new products for both our physical and virtual channels. We remain committed to continuously up-scale our governance mechanism to meet best practice and regulatory requirements.”