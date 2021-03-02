BY MARK ITSIBOR, Abuja

The Non-Interest Financial Institutions Association of Nigeria (NIFIAN), yesterday in Abuja elected the managing director of Jaiz Bank Plc Hassan Usman as its pioneer president.

Usman was inaugurated alongside other six new executive members to steer the affairs of the umbrella body of all corporate organisations offering non-interest financial and related services in the country for a first term of two years.

ADVERTISEMENT

Those elected includes MD/CEO, Lotus Capital Limited Hajara Adeola, as vice president; MD/CEO of TAJBank Limited Norfadelizan Abdulrahman, as treasurer; and Fatai Ola Bakare, an astute in-house legal counsel and Islamic Finance expert of SunTrust Bank Nigeria Limited as the secretary-general.

Other EXCO members inaugurated yesterday include MD/CEO, Cornerstone Takaful Nigeria Limited Thaibat Adeniran; MD/CEO, Noor Takaful Limited Aminu Tukur, and CEO, TrustBank Arthur Limited Dr Basheer Oshodi.